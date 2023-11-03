Frax Finance Founder Clarifies Roles of frxETH and FXS Tokens

According to Foresight News, Frax Finance founder Sam Kazemian has clarified the roles of frxETH and FXS tokens in the Fraxchain ecosystem on the official Telegram channel. Kazemian explained that frxETH serves as the gas payment token for Fraxchain, while FXS acts as the sequencer staking token, capturing rollup sequencer revenue. In a previous report by Foresight News, it was stated that FXS would be the native token of Fraxchain and would be eligible for sequencer revenue. The token will also control the decentralized sequencer mechanism in future updates.

