Lens Protocol Announces Completion of V2 Mainnet Launch and Migration Phase One
2023-11-03 13:21
According to Foresight News, Lens Protocol, a Web3 social protocol, has announced that V2 is now operational on the mainnet, and the first phase of migration has been completed.
