Etherscan Launches Address Highlighting Feature
Binance News
2023-11-03 12:03
According to Foresight News, Ethereum browser Etherscan has announced the launch of an address highlighting feature. With this feature enabled, users can highlight all instances of an address on a specified page when hovering the mouse over it.
