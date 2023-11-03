copy link
DYdX Chain Records Over 60.8 Million EthDYDX Cross-Chain Transactions
2023-11-03 11:23
According to Foresight News, the dYdX Foundation announced that since the creation of the dYdX Chain mainnet, over 60.8 million ethDYDX have been transacted cross-chain, with a total of 1.09 million DYDX staked. Foresight News previously reported on October 27 that the dYdX Chain, an independent Cosmos Layer 1, was officially launched on the mainnet by dYdX Ops subDAO. Validators created the genesis block of the dYdX Chain on October 27 at 01:00.
