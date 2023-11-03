copy link
Ethereum Browser Beaconcha.in Launches New Mobile Version Supporting Gnosis Network
Binance News
2023-11-03 09:50
According to Foresight News, Ethereum browser Beaconcha.in has announced the launch of a new mobile version. The updated version supports the Gnosis Network and offers features such as execution layer rewards and total rewards. Additionally, users can add validator nodes through withdrawal addresses.
