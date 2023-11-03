DWF Labs Transfers 39 Million TOKEN to Bybit, MEXC, KuCoin, and Gate on BNB Chain

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has recently transferred 39 million TOKEN (approximately $1.44 million) to deposit addresses of Bybit, MEXC, KuCoin, and Gate on the BNB Chain. Two days ago, DWF Labs received 120 million TOKEN from Floki's multi-signature address. Currently, DWF Labs still holds 81 million TOKEN (about $2.98 million).

