copy link
create picture
more
DWF Labs Transfers 39 Million TOKEN to Bybit, MEXC, KuCoin, and Gate on BNB Chain
Binance News
2023-11-03 09:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has recently transferred 39 million TOKEN (approximately $1.44 million) to deposit addresses of Bybit, MEXC, KuCoin, and Gate on the BNB Chain. Two days ago, DWF Labs received 120 million TOKEN from Floki's multi-signature address. Currently, DWF Labs still holds 81 million TOKEN (about $2.98 million).
View full text