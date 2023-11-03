Global Anti-Tax Fraud Group J5 Hosts Cyber Challenge Event to Combat Tax Evasion

According to Cointelegraph, the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5), a group of criminal intelligence communities from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, recently hosted 'The Cyber Challenge' event. The event aimed to track down individuals and organizations committing tax fraud using cryptocurrencies. Participants included investigators, cryptocurrency experts, and data scientists from J5 member countries, who were tasked with optimizing the usage of data acquired from various open and investigative sources available to each country. Since its inception in 2018, the J5 has hosted five such events. The 2022 event focused on nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized exchanges (DEX). The latest 2023 event saw participation from Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) from each J5 country and private sector representation by blockchain analysis companies Chainalysis, BlockTrace, and AnChain. This made it the most collaborative challenge to date. The J5 generated significant leads for further investigation, which in the past have helped uncover multi-million-dollar crypto Ponzi schemes such as the BitClub Network. John Ford, the deputy commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office, emphasized the importance of collaboration between public and private specialists in generating operational outcomes and sharing expert training, techniques, and procedures. Ryan Ryder from Chainalysis pointed out that crypto's inherent transparency, coupled with international public and private sector experts, can collaborate to identify and shut down illicit activity, a task that remains impossible in traditional finance. The Cointelegraph Innovation Circle recently featured seven crypto experts in an article to help Web3 companies prepare for tax season. They recommended best practices such as choosing a tax-friendly country, ensuring on-time payment, avoiding shortcuts, finding an experienced crypto tax accountant, accurately documenting all activities, seeking expert legal counsel, automating transaction tracking, and using specialized software.

