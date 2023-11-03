Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Global Anti-Tax Fraud Group J5 Hosts Cyber Challenge Event to Combat Tax Evasion

Binance News
2023-11-03 09:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5), a group of criminal intelligence communities from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, recently hosted 'The Cyber Challenge' event. The event aimed to track down individuals and organizations committing tax fraud using cryptocurrencies. Participants included investigators, cryptocurrency experts, and data scientists from J5 member countries, who were tasked with optimizing the usage of data acquired from various open and investigative sources available to each country. Since its inception in 2018, the J5 has hosted five such events. The 2022 event focused on nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized exchanges (DEX). The latest 2023 event saw participation from Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) from each J5 country and private sector representation by blockchain analysis companies Chainalysis, BlockTrace, and AnChain. This made it the most collaborative challenge to date. The J5 generated significant leads for further investigation, which in the past have helped uncover multi-million-dollar crypto Ponzi schemes such as the BitClub Network. John Ford, the deputy commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office, emphasized the importance of collaboration between public and private specialists in generating operational outcomes and sharing expert training, techniques, and procedures. Ryan Ryder from Chainalysis pointed out that crypto's inherent transparency, coupled with international public and private sector experts, can collaborate to identify and shut down illicit activity, a task that remains impossible in traditional finance. The Cointelegraph Innovation Circle recently featured seven crypto experts in an article to help Web3 companies prepare for tax season. They recommended best practices such as choosing a tax-friendly country, ensuring on-time payment, avoiding shortcuts, finding an experienced crypto tax accountant, accurately documenting all activities, seeking expert legal counsel, automating transaction tracking, and using specialized software.
View full text