SPACE ID 3.0 Launches With Gnosis Chain-Based Genome Digital ID Product

According to Foresight News, Web3 domain and identity platform SPACE ID has announced the launch of SPACE ID 3.0, with the first batch of product updates centered around the Genome digital ID product on the Gnosis Chain with .GNO domains. SPACE ID 3.0 features a built-in domain NFT market, an enhanced domain management system that allows users to freely set avatars, social information, and multi-chain addresses, and introduces a Web3 domain SDK/API. More upgrades for SPACE ID 3.0 include the upcoming Web3 domain SDK, which will support various top-level domains such as .eth, .lens, .crypto, .bnb, .arb, and verified domains launched through the SPACE ID toolkit. Additionally, it will dynamically support verified new top-level domains, ensuring seamless integration of domain resolution and reverse resolution. The Web3 domain SDK will also accommodate domains related to non-EVM blockchains, such as .sei, .inj, and .sol.

