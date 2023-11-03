Whale Spends 617 ETH on 996 Billion PEPE Tokens and Trades Two Other Tokens

According to Foresight News, a whale has spent 617 ETH (approximately $1.11 million) to purchase 996 billion PEPE tokens in the past two days. The whale has also traded two other tokens this year, spending 2,039 ETH (about $3.75 million) to buy 3.26 million ARB tokens at a price of $1.15 each. The whale later sold the ARB tokens at a price of $0.75 each, resulting in a loss of about 456 ETH (approximately $1.3 million). In another transaction, the whale spent 1,348 ETH (about $2.19 million) to buy 1,884 MKR tokens at a price of $11.64 million. The whale then sold the MKR tokens at a price of $1,389 each, earning a profit of 269 ETH (approximately $423,000).

