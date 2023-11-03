Scroll Co-Founder Sandy Discusses Future Plans After Mainnet Launch

According to Foresight News, a Twitter Spaces event was held on November 3 at 20:00, featuring Scroll co-founder Sandy as a guest speaker. The event, part of the 'Dialogue with Founders' series, focused on the topic 'The Next Stop for Scroll After Mainnet Launch.' The host for the event was Foresight News researcher Eric. During the discussion, Sandy shared insights and plans for Scroll's future following the successful launch of its mainnet. The conversation provided valuable information for those interested in the development and growth of the Scroll project. Further details about the event and the topics covered can be found on Foresight News' Twitter account.

