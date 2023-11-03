copy link
XRP Lawyer John Deaton Accuses Joseph Bankman of Fraud
Binance News
2023-11-03 07:17
According to Foresight News, XRP lawyer John Deaton has accused Joseph Bankman, the father of SBF, of being involved in fraudulent activities. Deaton claims that Bankman had demanded high salaries from SBF.
