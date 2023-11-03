Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Klaytn to Develop Tokenization Support System and New Token Standard

Binance News
2023-11-03 07:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Klaytn has announced plans to build a tokenization support system, covering product development, token issuance, asset storage, and trading. The company will establish a new token standard that includes the necessary features for asset tokenization. Additionally, Klaytn will strengthen the fundamental elements of its ecosystem, such as custody, KYC, oracle, and trading platforms, while collaborating with business and legal consulting experts to ensure compliance requirements are met. The Klaytn Foundation will develop a series of real-world asset (RWA) applications, both now and in the future, with a current focus on gold and real estate tokenization. Creder, a subsidiary of the Korea Gold Exchange, will tokenize physical gold as GPC, which will be traded on-chain on Klaytn. GPC will be launched on a decentralized exchange (DEX), allowing global users to purchase and earn returns in decentralized finance (DeFi). Lending protocol ELYSIA will offer various RWA-based synthetic products, including real estate mortgage bonds, e-commerce receivables, and real estate project financing.
View full text