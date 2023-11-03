Klaytn to Develop Tokenization Support System and New Token Standard

According to Foresight News, Klaytn has announced plans to build a tokenization support system, covering product development, token issuance, asset storage, and trading. The company will establish a new token standard that includes the necessary features for asset tokenization. Additionally, Klaytn will strengthen the fundamental elements of its ecosystem, such as custody, KYC, oracle, and trading platforms, while collaborating with business and legal consulting experts to ensure compliance requirements are met. The Klaytn Foundation will develop a series of real-world asset (RWA) applications, both now and in the future, with a current focus on gold and real estate tokenization. Creder, a subsidiary of the Korea Gold Exchange, will tokenize physical gold as GPC, which will be traded on-chain on Klaytn. GPC will be launched on a decentralized exchange (DEX), allowing global users to purchase and earn returns in decentralized finance (DeFi). Lending protocol ELYSIA will offer various RWA-based synthetic products, including real estate mortgage bonds, e-commerce receivables, and real estate project financing.

