Tellor's Former Twitter Account Hacked and Phishing Link Posted
Binance News
2023-11-03 06:16
According to Foresight News, the former Twitter account of oracle project Tellor, known as X, was hacked by cybercriminals who posted a phishing link. The security breach was reported by PeckShield, a blockchain security company.
