Treehouse Acquires IP of Enterprise NFT Analysis Platform Origins Analytics

According to Foresight News, digital asset data company Treehouse has announced the acquisition of the IP of enterprise-level NFT analysis platform Origins Analytics. The founding team of Origins Analytics will join Treehouse, integrating Origins' technology into the Treehouse product suite. Foresight News previously reported that Origins Analytics completed a $4 million financing round in 2022. In 2021, Treehouse completed an $18 million seed funding round, with investors including Mirana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, MassMutual Ventures, Binance, Global Founders Capital, Jump Capital, Moonvault Capital, Wintermute, GSR, K3 Ventures, LeadBlock Partners, Coinhako, Bitpanda, and Pintu.

View full text