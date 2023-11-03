Buy Crypto
Solana's Token Doubles in 30 Days Amid Firedancer Launch and Crypto Market Rally

Binance News
2023-11-03 05:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, Solana's token has doubled in value over the last 30 days, following the launch of a software solution called Firedancer and a broader rally in the crypto market. The Firedancer network testing was announced this week at a Solana-themed Breakpoint conference in Amsterdam, attracting developers, investors, and users of the blockchain. Solana is competing with Ethereum for a larger share of digital-asset activity, offering lower transaction costs and faster processing speeds. VanEck Associates recently reported that the Firedancer update promises to increase Solana's current capacity by a factor of 10. Despite network outages in the past, Solana has experienced only one such incident this year, compared to 14 in 2022. However, the token is still trading at a fraction of the $260 achieved in 2021 during the pandemic-era crypto frenzy. Some market observers believe Solana will face stiffer competition in the upcoming bull cycle. Institutional interest in SOL remains strong, as it is the best-performing altcoin in terms of inflows. In October, SOL saw a net inflow of $67 million via exchange-traded products, the second-highest after Bitcoin, according to data from asset manager CoinShares. A recent digital asset fund manager survey by CoinShares also revealed that around 7% of respondents believe Solana has the most compelling growth outlook, up from 3.4% last year.
