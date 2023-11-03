MicroStrategy Acquires Additional 155 Bitcoins in October, Bringing Q3 Total to 6,607

According to CoinDesk, software developer MicroStrategy (MSTR) has disclosed the purchase of another 155 bitcoins (BTC) during October, bringing the total acquired since the beginning of Q3 to 6,607. As of the end of October, the Tysons, Virginia-headquartered firm co-founded by Michael Saylor owned 158,400 bitcoins acquired at a total cost of $4.69 billion, or $29,586 per bitcoin. The company booked an impairment loss on its digital asset holdings of $33.6 million during Q3. Cumulative impairment losses have now risen to $2.23 billion, reflecting an average carrying amount per bitcoin of roughly $15,491. This is not reflective of the market value as of September 30 of the company's bitcoin, which was $27,030, nor the current price just under $35,000. Speaking on the earnings call, Saylor said that he thought increasing regulatory clarity in the crypto industry is creating 'more comfort for institutional investors to be able to participate.' 'I think we'll see positive regulatory initiatives that will create more clarity and consistency during the coming 12 months,' he added. MSTR shares are higher by 2.3% mid-morning on Thursday to $436.37.

