Uwerx Attacker Transfers 175.3 ETH to Tornado Cash
Binance News
2023-11-03 04:30
According to Foresight News, the attacker's address associated with the freelance platform Uwerx has transferred 175.3 Ethereum (ETH) to Tornado Cash. Uwerx suffered an attack in August 2022, resulting in a loss of approximately 174.78 ETH.
