copy link
create picture
more
Mysten Labs Launches ZkSend for SUI Token Transfers
Binance News
2023-11-03 04:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has announced the launch of zkSend, a platform that allows users to transfer SUI tokens to others by sharing a link. Built on the native encryption technology of zkLogin and Sui, zkSend enables users to create links containing a specific amount of SUI tokens. These links can be sent through any messaging client, such as email and private messages, or converted into QR codes.
View full text