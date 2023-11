Mysten Labs Launches ZkSend for SUI Token Transfers

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has announced the launch of zkSend, a platform that allows users to transfer SUI tokens to others by sharing a link. Built on the native encryption technology of zkLogin and Sui, zkSend enables users to create links containing a specific amount of SUI tokens. These links can be sent through any messaging client, such as email and private messages, or converted into QR codes.