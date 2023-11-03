The Sandbox Launches Map, Allowing LAND Owners to Publish Experiences

According to Cointelegraph, the co-founders of The Sandbox believe that individual creators and brands will determine the future of the metaverse, rather than any centralized entity. On November 3, the Ethereum-based metaverse launched The Sandbox Map, enabling LAND owners to publish their own experiences without needing to participate in an application process. Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget said that this will increase the amount of experience and content that people can play and discover on the platform. The Sandbox's strategy focuses on users being able to create and own content and property in Web3. The company plans to update its Game Maker tool before 2024, introducing new gameplay mechanics, templates, and social interactions to make content production even easier. Additionally, a new 100 million SAND Game Maker Fund, currently worth $36 million, will be launched next year to build on these updates. Borget believes this will drive engagement across various industries, including music, fashion, sport, entertainment, art, and culture. Over 400 partners have signed up to The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Gucci Vault, Snoop Dogg, Invincible, and Adidas. However, Borget acknowledged that metaverse adoption won't take off until more defined use cases are established in virtual worlds, as incoming users are ultimately looking for memorable experiences to gravitate towards. The Sandbox noted that Asia makes up 31% of the platform's growth, with Hong Kong leading the way in the region.

