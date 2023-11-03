copy link
OpenSea Announces Update to Collection Page with Dedicated Tab for Creators
2023-11-03 03:01
According to Foresight News, OpenSea has announced an update to its collection page, introducing a dedicated tab that allows creators to add flexible text, image, and video modules to showcase their projects and brands. This new feature aims to provide a more comprehensive and customizable platform for creators to present their work and engage with their audience. The dedicated tab will enable creators to easily add and edit various types of content, including text, images, and videos, to better represent their projects and brands. This update is expected to enhance the user experience on OpenSea and encourage more creators to join the platform, ultimately expanding the range of available digital assets and fostering a more diverse and vibrant marketplace.
