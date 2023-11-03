Unibot Resolves Token Approval Vulnerability and Resumes Trading

According to Foresight News, the Telegram-based trading bot Unibot has announced that the token approval vulnerability it encountered on October 31 has been fully resolved, and Unibot trading has returned to normal. The issue was only related to transactions involving newly deployed router contracts that were vulnerable to attacks. Additionally, refunds have been processed. The vulnerability resulted in a total loss of approximately $600,000, which Unibot has fully compensated.

