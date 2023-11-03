copy link
Layer N Blockchain Secures Strategic Investment From Hong Kong's BlackPine
Binance News
2023-11-03 02:48
According to Foresight News, Layer N, a Layer2 blockchain focused on financial applications, has received a strategic investment from Hong Kong-based private investment firm BlackPine. The specific amount of the investment has not been disclosed. The funds raised will be used to expand the availability of native Web3 products in the Asian region.
