Hong Kong Authorities to Seek Public Opinion on Stablecoin Regulation Legislation

According to Foresight News, during the 8th Hong Kong Fintech Week main forum, jointly organized by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, InvestHK, and FintechHK, Hong Kong's Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chen Haolian, stated that the Treasury and the Monetary Authority will jointly issue consultation documents on legislative proposals for stablecoin regulation. The authorities will invite industry and public opinions, allowing sufficient time for consultation with the industry to understand the next steps in regulatory practices and development.

View full text