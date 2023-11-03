copy link
Wanxiang Blockchain Chairman Discusses DePIN Application Chain with Hong Kong Cyberport
According to Foresight News, during the 8th Hong Kong Fintech Week main forum, co-hosted by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, InvestHK, and FintechHK, Wanxiang Blockchain Chairman Xiao Feng revealed that they are currently in discussions with Hong Kong Cyberport to design a DePIN-focused application chain, which would bring together all DePIN-related applications.
