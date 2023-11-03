copy link
Hong Kong's Fintech Industry Doubles in Size with 1000 Companies
2023-11-03 02:12
According to Foresight News, during the 8th Hong Kong Fintech Week main forum, co-hosted by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, InvestHK, and FintechHK, Hong Kong's Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chen Haolian, stated that there are currently around 1,000 fintech companies in Hong Kong. This number has doubled in the past few years, covering various categories such as virtual insurance, virtual assets, blockchain, and mobile payments.
