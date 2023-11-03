copy link
OpenSea Pro Launches on Polygon and Supports Cross-Chain Asset Exchange with Ethereum
2023-11-03 01:59
According to Foresight News, OpenSea Pro has announced its launch on Polygon and now supports cross-chain asset exchange between Ethereum and Polygon through the integration of the blockchain interoperability protocol Socket. This development allows users to seamlessly exchange assets across the two blockchain networks, enhancing the overall user experience and expanding the capabilities of both platforms.
