copy link
create picture
more
ChainLight Discovers Bug in zkSync Era Mainnet, Matter Labs Deploys Fix
Binance News
2023-11-03 01:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, security company ChainLight reported a bug in the zkSync Era mainnet's ZK circuit on September 15th. The bug, which was reported on the 19th, could potentially drain all tokens passing through cross-chain bridges and allow malicious provers to generate proofs for invalid executions. Validators' smart contracts on L1 would accept these proofs. Matter Labs has deployed a fix for the issue and awarded ChainLight 50,000 USDC as a reward. The discovery of the bug highlights the importance of ongoing security measures and vigilance in the world of blockchain technology.
View full text