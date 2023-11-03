copy link
create picture
more
Strike CEO Announces Upgrades Including Unlimited Wire Transfers and Bitcoin Purchases
Binance News
2023-11-03 01:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Strike CEO Jack Mallers has announced the launch of an upgrade to the lightning network payment app. The upgrade includes a wire transfer feature that allows Strike customers to transfer unlimited funds and purchase any amount of Bitcoin, which can be withdrawn immediately. Additionally, the Direct Deposit feature enables users to receive any portion of their salary paid in Bitcoin through Strike. The app has also expanded its supported payment methods, including debit cards and enhanced bank connection support.
View full text