Strike CEO Announces Upgrades Including Unlimited Wire Transfers and Bitcoin Purchases

According to Foresight News, Strike CEO Jack Mallers has announced the launch of an upgrade to the lightning network payment app. The upgrade includes a wire transfer feature that allows Strike customers to transfer unlimited funds and purchase any amount of Bitcoin, which can be withdrawn immediately. Additionally, the Direct Deposit feature enables users to receive any portion of their salary paid in Bitcoin through Strike. The app has also expanded its supported payment methods, including debit cards and enhanced bank connection support.

