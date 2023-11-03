Decentralized Data Platform Space and Time to Implement Proof of SQL Protocol

According to Foresight News, decentralized data platform Space and Time has announced the implementation of the zero-knowledge proof protocol Proof of SQL to verify queries in Google Cloud BigQuery. Proof of SQL is a ZK proof attached to SQL databases, which cryptographically proves to clients that query execution and underlying tables have not been tampered with. Space and Time can now also be deployed from the Google Cloud Marketplace. Foresight News previously reported that Space and Time completed a $10 million funding round led by Framework Ventures in July 2022 and a $20 million strategic funding round led by Microsoft's M12 fund in September 2022. Other investors include Framework Ventures, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, SevenX Ventures, Polygon, and Blizzard Fund (Avalanche Ecosystem Fund).

