Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Decentralized Data Platform Space and Time to Implement Proof of SQL Protocol

Binance News
2023-11-03 01:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized data platform Space and Time has announced the implementation of the zero-knowledge proof protocol Proof of SQL to verify queries in Google Cloud BigQuery. Proof of SQL is a ZK proof attached to SQL databases, which cryptographically proves to clients that query execution and underlying tables have not been tampered with. Space and Time can now also be deployed from the Google Cloud Marketplace. Foresight News previously reported that Space and Time completed a $10 million funding round led by Framework Ventures in July 2022 and a $20 million strategic funding round led by Microsoft's M12 fund in September 2022. Other investors include Framework Ventures, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, SevenX Ventures, Polygon, and Blizzard Fund (Avalanche Ecosystem Fund).
View full text