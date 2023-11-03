copy link
Ex/Ante Fund Raises $33 Million to Invest in Early-Stage Startups
2023-11-03 01:03
According to Foresight News, the ex/ante fund, led by Zoe Weinberg and spun out of Google's former CEO Eric Schmidt's philanthropic venture capital group Schmidt Futures, has raised $33 million. Investors include Cendana Capital, Marc Andreessen, Ford Foundation, and Union Square Ventures. Ex/ante will focus on investing in pre-seed and seed-stage startups in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, digital identity, fintech, and Web3.
