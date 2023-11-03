Arnold Schwarzenegger Surprises Gym Patrons Posing as AI

According to Decrypt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, action movie star, professional bodybuilder, and author, surprised unsuspecting patrons at Gold's Gym in Venice, California. Gym customers were invited to try 'Arnold Intelligence,' an AI agent supposedly trained on the contents of Schwarzenegger's new book, 'Be Useful.' They were told to sit before a large box with a waveform monitor and ask questions to a 'vocal approximation' of Schwarzenegger. However, inside the box was the real Schwarzenegger, providing advice not from an AI-generated language library but from his own experiences. The gymgoers sought advice on motivation, personal vision, professional bodybuilding, and even marriage. Schwarzenegger, a divorced father of four, responded with humor and sincerity. When asked for advice on first-time parenting, he told a pregnant woman to 'relax and just enjoy the moment.' The event, which took place on September 29, was orchestrated by New York ad agency Orchard Creative. The agency's Barney Robinson stated that Schwarzenegger 'believes in human beings' limitless potential and genuinely wants to help us all achieve it.' Schwarzenegger is known for playing pranks and using his celebrity status for charitable causes.

