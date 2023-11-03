copy link
create picture
more
Jupiter Exchange Announces Native Token JUP Launch
Binance News
2023-11-03 00:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana-based ecosystem aggregator Jupiter Exchange announced the launch of its native token, JUP, during the Solana Breakpoint event. 40% of the tokens will be airdropped to the Jupiter Exchange community, with approximately 955,000 users eligible. 20% of the tokens will be distributed through token sales, while the remaining 40% will be allocated to insiders and strategic reserves. Jupiter co-founder Meow stated that Jupiter will consult with the community over the next two weeks before determining the release schedule. JUP will serve as a governance token.
View full text