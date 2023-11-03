Jupiter Exchange Announces Native Token JUP Launch

According to Foresight News, Solana-based ecosystem aggregator Jupiter Exchange announced the launch of its native token, JUP, during the Solana Breakpoint event. 40% of the tokens will be airdropped to the Jupiter Exchange community, with approximately 955,000 users eligible. 20% of the tokens will be distributed through token sales, while the remaining 40% will be allocated to insiders and strategic reserves. Jupiter co-founder Meow stated that Jupiter will consult with the community over the next two weeks before determining the release schedule. JUP will serve as a governance token.

View full text