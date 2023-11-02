Buy Crypto
Visa Completes Digital Hong Kong Dollar Pilot Test with HSBC and Hang Seng Bank

Binance News
2023-11-02 23:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Visa has successfully completed a pilot test in collaboration with HSBC and Hang Seng Bank as part of the Digital Hong Kong Dollar pilot program organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). The program aims to explore the potential of tokenized deposits for secure and efficient financial transactions. The pilot focused on two key use cases, including interbank B2B payment processes for property payments and settlements between payment institutions and merchants. The results demonstrated accelerated payment speeds, enhanced settlement risk management, improved control, and increased transaction transparency. This marks the first time that the atomicity and interoperability of such transactions have been tested, setting a new industry standard. Visa is committed to further exploring the applications of tokenized deposits, with a strategic focus on asset market tokenization, programmable finance, expanded retail solutions, and cross-border payments. Liang Puning, Managing Director of Visa Hong Kong and Macau, emphasized the importance of the HKMA's pilot program in driving payment innovation. The research showed that Visa's payment solutions are versatile and enable safe money movement for a wide range of stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, and markets. Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currency Business Unit, Asia Pacific, Visa, highlighted the potential benefits of implementing a central bank digital currency, such as faster settlements, seamless payment experiences for large-value transactions, increased transaction transparency, and the transformative impact of a 24/7 online payment infrastructure. Visa's participation in the pilot program provides valuable insights for the application of central bank digital currencies, shaping the future of the payments ecosystem.
