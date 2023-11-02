Ethereum NFT Trading Card of NBA Rookie Victor Wembanyama Sells for Over $110,000

According to Decrypt, an Ethereum NFT trading card featuring NBA rookie star Victor Wembanyama was sold for over $110,000 on Thursday, surpassing the record sale for one of his physical trading cards. The single-edition 'Unique' digital trading card was released by Sorare NBA, an officially licensed fantasy basketball game. The card, featuring San Antonio Spurs player Wembanyama, sold for 61.182 ETH, or approximately $110,120 at the time the auction concluded. Previously, the highest sale for a physical Victor Wembanyama trading card was in August at a price of $67,333 via auction platform Goldin. This was for a 'pre-rookie' card before his official NBA debut. Sorare's NFT auction took place just days after Wembanyama began accumulating stats on the Spurs. Sorare, which launched in 2019 with its original fantasy soccer game, has since introduced league-specific games with the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. The platform features NFT trading cards that can be used in-game by players to build their lineups, earning them rewards such as cryptocurrency and additional NFTs. Sorare has generated over $713 million in NFT sales to date, according to data from CryptoSlam. The company raised a $680 million Series B funding round in 2021, valuing Sorare at $4.3 billion.

View full text