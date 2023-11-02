Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Argentine Presidential Candidate's Bitcoin Mining Proposal Sparks Controversy

Binance News
2023-11-02 18:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, a proposal by Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa to use excess natural gas from the Vaca Muerta oil fields to mine Bitcoin has generated controversy in the country's cryptocurrency community. The idea was presented to Massa last week by computer scientist Santiago Siri. It involves utilizing surplus gas from Vaca Muerta, a major shale oil and gas deposit in western Argentina, to power bitcoin mining operations. Supporters say it would allow the gas to be put to productive use rather than being flared or vented. However, the proposal has met skepticism from Bitcoin miners and advocates. In a recent online forum hosted by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, participants argued that BTC mining is too complex and competitive for the government to get involved. José María Sarasola, CEO of startup Cryptogranjas which runs a Bitcoin mining operation in Vaca Muerta, explained the extensive infrastructure needed, including reliable internet, efficient machines, and technical knowledge. He noted that while mining was profitable over the past few years when Bitcoin prices were higher, it is now a high-cost activity with tight profit margins. Ricardo Mihura, President of Bitcoin Argentina, said the organization supports increasing Bitcoin's hashrate and mining activity. However, he believes specialized private companies are better positioned to take on the investment risks. Rodolfo Andragnes, co-founder of Bitcoin Argentina, agreed the government should focus on improving conditions for private mining ventures rather than direct involvement. Suggestions included lowering taxes and easing equipment import restrictions. Critics emphasized BTC mining requires expertise the government lacks, proposing private-public partnerships as an alternative model if the state wishes to participate. The proposal signals increasing mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin in Argentina. However, even the local crypto community has said mass consensus means the risks of state-sponsored Bitcoin mining outweigh the potential benefits. For now, the private sector is best equipped to tap into the opportunities presented by Vaca Muerta's natural gas reserves.
View full text