Blockchain Technology Could Revolutionize Copyright Administration, Says Texas A&M Professor

According to Cointelegraph, Dr. Peter Yu, a professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law, recently published research exploring the potential of blockchain technology in the field of copyright administration. The study suggests that blockchain could significantly change the way intellectual property is managed both domestically and internationally. The immutability of blockchain makes it an ideal candidate for integration with the intellectual property system, as once a transaction is recorded, it is virtually impossible to alter the record. In the context of the copyright system, the blockchain ledger can provide a method for determining the status of a particular record, such as whether the copyright has fallen into the public domain or become orphaned. Other benefits highlighted in the research include traceability, transparency, and disintermediation. Traceability refers to the ability to trace the entire lifecycle of a registration on the copyright ledger from its inception, while transparency involves making that information available to the public via a blockchain explorer or similar method. Disintermediation, the final benefit discussed in Dr. Yu's paper, involves blockchain's ability to operate independently of a governing body. The technology supports global cooperation even in the absence of participation or support from governments or intergovernmental bodies. Dr. Yu speculates that these benefits could lead to an artist or business-led copyright system where intellectual property is potentially registered and mediated independently of the state.

