Apex Legends Collaborates with Post Malone for In-Game Event

According to Decrypt, popular battle royale shooter Apex Legends has partnered with Grammy-winning musician Post Malone for an in-game event starting November 10. The event, announced by publisher Electronic Arts, will span two weeks and include a new limited-time mode called Three Strikes, created specifically for the collaboration. In Three Strikes, players will have three chances to be the last squad standing. When a squad is wiped out, they will lose one of their three strikes and respawn at a new location with all their gear. Lose all three strikes, and the squad is out. Post Malone also helped design new “Iconic” tier cosmetic items, including character skins and weapon attachments that the rapper and singer co-signed. Players can earn up to 285 in-game 'Camo Credits' per day by completing challenges and then use them to unlock cosmetic items. Additionally, players can watch partnered Twitch streamers play Apex Legends during the event from November 7-19 to unlock exclusive Post Malone cosmetics. To be eligible, players must link their EA account with their Twitch account. Electronic Arts described the celebrity collaboration as the 'biggest partnership in Apex Legends history.' The free-to-play shooter, launched in 2019, has seen more than 100 million total players to date across platforms, including PlayStation 5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This is the first big celebrity crossover for Apex Legends, although competing series Call of Duty has featured numerous musicians and celebrities as playable characters, such as Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj.

