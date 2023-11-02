Three Upcoming Blockchain Games to Launch on Immutable zkEVM Network

According to Decrypt, Immutable has announced that three upcoming blockchain games, GensoKishi Online, Cursed Stone, and Sailwars, will be deployed on the Immutable zkEVM network. The Immutable zkEVM is a gaming-centric Ethereum scaling network built using Polygon's zkEVM technology and is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Scaling networks allow games and other apps to handle larger volumes of transactions with lower costs than Ethereum's mainnet. GensoKishi Online, developed by Metap, is a metaverse-native reincarnation of the popular Elemental Knights Online game, which has accumulated over 8 million downloads since its 2008 launch. The game was initially planned to launch on the Polygon sidechain network. Cursed Stone is a 3D open-world massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that will enable players to own and trade dynamic NFT assets. An innovative role system will ensure that each NFT is unique, according to Immutable. Sailwars is a Web3 game inspired by naval skirmishes and fantasy epics, allowing players to convert their in-game items into NFTs and trade them on the open market, as well as earn tokens for playing across multiple game modes. Other games being built on Immutable zkEVM include Immutable's own Shardbound, MetalCore, and Space Nation, a sci-fi game backed by film director Roland Emmerich. Immutable launched the zkEVM testnet in August, with a full mainnet rollout planned for the future.

