Brave Browser Launches AI Tool Leo with Anthropic's AI Model

According to Decrypt, Brave, the privacy-focused internet browser, has launched Leo, a generative AI tool that utilizes Anthropic's AI model. Leo is available in the Brave Browser for desktop, with a mobile version coming soon. The tool can translate, analyze, and rewrite pages, bringing more AI functionality to the popular browser. Brave already included an AI feature called the Summarizer, which ran within Brave Search to provide relevant and concise answers. Brave CTO and co-founder Brian Bondy said that Anthropic used Brave's Search API to train and optimize their latest model, Claude 2. Leo is built with flexibility in mind and allows different models to run. With the $15 monthly subscription-based Leo Premium, Brave users can access Claude Instant and Meta's Llama 2 70B. Bondy believes that more models will be offered over time and that users should be able to choose among them. Leo is more than a simple chat interface; it's also a companion that helps make sense of the web and works without recording user chats or using user inputs to train its AI model. The tool can independently analyze and reason about pages, free of the author's biases. Leo can also analyze pages behind firewalls, paywalls, and otherwise unavailable content. To prevent misuse, Leo censors harmful responses and will decline to answer what is deemed illegal or dangerous according to Anthropic and Brave's policies.

