Gaming and Metaverse Tokens Experience Steady Growth with Decentraland's MANA Leading

Binance News
2023-11-02 15:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, gaming and metaverse tokens have seen a steady ascent, with Decentraland's MANA leading the charge. MANA has posted a nearly 12% gain over the past 24 hours, jumping to a current price of $0.40 per token. Overall, MANA is up 16% over the last week and a towering 47% in the past two weeks. It's the biggest gainer across all of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the last day, according to CoinGecko data. Other gaming and metaverse tokens have experienced a similar rise. The Sandbox (SAND) is up over 6% today to a current price of $0.36, bringing its weekly rise to 9% and its 14-day climb to nearly 29%. Immutable's IMX token is up about 4% today to a price of $0.67, marking a nearly 30% rise over the past two weeks. Axie Infinity's AXS token has jumped nearly 3% over the past day to a price of $5.44, now up nearly 32% in two weeks. Additionally, the RON token of Axie's Ronin Network is up 26% over the last two weeks to a current price of nearly $0.51. It's unclear what's driving MANA's chart-leading jump, but the broader cryptocurrency market has shown signs of life in recent weeks. This upswing was initially driven by speculation over the potential approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, Solana has since emerged as the biggest winner in recent days. Bitcoin has posted a nearly 23% price gain over the last 14 days to a current price of $34,915. The broader market is up nearly 19% over the same span, according to CoinGecko. Solana is up 33% this week alone to a price of $42.64, marking a sizable 76% pop across the last two weeks.
