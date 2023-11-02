Trips Raises $2.5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, blockchain-based copyright platform Trips has announced the completion of a $2.5 million Pre-Seed funding round. The round saw participation from Shima Capital, Animal Capital, Blackwood Ventures, Serafund, Calligraphy Digital, and Avalanche ecosystem fund Blizzard. Trips is built on the Avalanche Evergreen subnet, assisting content creators in establishing copyrights on the blockchain. The platform provides creators with the necessary tools for content protection, identity verification, and monetization. Currently, its services support the video streaming platform YouTube.

