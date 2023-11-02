Orderly Network Launches Orderly Omnichain on Mainnet with LayerZero Interoperability

According to Foresight News, NEAR ecosystem's decentralized trading protocol, Orderly Network, has announced the launch of Orderly Omnichain on the mainnet. The platform utilizes LayerZero's cross-chain interoperability to enhance cross-chain interactions and liquidity. Initially, it will be deployed on Arbitrum. Orderly Omnichain aims to provide users with a seamless trading experience across multiple blockchains. By leveraging LayerZero's technology, the platform can facilitate efficient and secure cross-chain transactions, making it easier for users to access various decentralized finance (DeFi) services and assets. As the NEAR ecosystem continues to grow, the launch of Orderly Omnichain on the mainnet marks a significant milestone in its development. The integration of LayerZero's interoperability solution will further strengthen the ecosystem's capabilities and attract more users to the platform.

View full text