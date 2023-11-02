Shiba Inu Launches SHIB Name Service on Shibarium Layer-2 Network

According to Decrypt, Shiba Inu has introduced its SHIB Name Service (SNS) on the Shibarium Layer-2 network, as part of the project's effort to move beyond its meme coin status. The SNS enables users to replace complex blockchain addresses with simple, easily remembered domain names. This is similar to the Ethereum Name Service, which provides human-readable names as crypto addresses for the Ethereum community. Users can secure their '.SHIB' domain through name.shib.io for a fee in Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) tokens. BONE tokens allow holders to vote on changes to the Shibarium layer-2 network and are used to pay transaction fees. Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, also introduced an encrypted peer-to-peer messaging system to enhance user interactions on the Shibarium platform. SNS and the messaging system are part of a broader decentralized identity scheme called SHIBDentity, which aims to develop a comprehensive identity protocol to protect users' identities from theft. The developers claim that their approach to decentralized identity adheres to World Wide Web Consortium standards and is a small step towards their 'grander vision' of a super app called 'The Hub'. However, the market's reaction to the news has been underwhelming, with SHIB's value increasing by only 0.5% since the announcement, now trading at $0.00000802.

View full text