Dune Launches DuneAI, A Web3 Data Analysis Infrastructure With Natural Language Support

According to Foresight News, Dune, a Web3 data analysis infrastructure, has announced the launch of DuneAI. This new platform allows users to obtain insights into encrypted data without the need to understand SQL, by supporting questions in any language through a natural language engine. DuneAI aims to make data analysis more accessible to users by eliminating the barrier of SQL knowledge. With the integration of a natural language engine, users can now ask questions and receive insights in their preferred language, making the process more user-friendly and efficient.

