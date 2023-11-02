Decentralized Trading Platform WOOFi Launches Order Book-Based Perps Protocol WOOFi Pro on Arbitrum

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading platform WOOFi has announced the launch of its order book-based Perps protocol, WOOFi Pro, on Arbitrum. The platform offers cross-chain deposits, a user experience similar to centralized exchanges (CEX), and revenue sharing. WOOFi Pro provides up to 20x leverage and utilizes the off-chain matching engine of infrastructure provider Orderly Network, eliminating the need for gas fees in transactions.

