Music Industry Embraces AI While Remaining Cautious, Survey Reveals

Binance News
2023-11-02 13:50
According to Cointelegraph, a recent survey by private music studio house Pirate revealed that while the music industry is open to the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), there are concerns about the risks to artists. The survey, which reached 1,141 artists across the United Kingdom, United States, and Germany, found that 53% of respondents had concerns about how their audience might perceive music created with the assistance of AI. Additionally, only 25% of artists surveyed said they have experience with AI, but 46% are willing to consider using such tools in the future. Cristoph Krey of the Brooklyn-based band MYAI, one of the artists surveyed, said they use AI for 30% of all their activities and call the other 70% 'art intelligence'. Krey acknowledged that it could be a difficult learning curve for artists to get involved with AI. David Borrie, co-founder and CEO of Pirate, compared the emerging technology to auto-tune, another groundbreaking technology that faced criticism in its early days but eventually found its place in the music industry. He suggested that AI's journey toward becoming a standard tool in music creation may follow a similar path as artists and audiences adapt to the innovation. The survey also revealed that artists in the music industry who already use AI in their creative process found it most useful in 'songwriting and composition'. Major labels in the music industry, such as Universal Music, are trying to stay on top of AI usage and have partnered with Google to combat AI deep fakes of their artists and petitioned streaming services like Spotify to remove AI-generated tracks from their platform.
