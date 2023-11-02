copy link
create picture
more
Swiss ZkRollup Project INTMAX Announces Strategic Funding Round and Launches Digital Wallet
Binance News
2023-11-02 13:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Swiss-based zkRollup project INTMAX has announced the completion of a new strategic funding round and the launch of its digital wallet, 'INTMAX Wallet'. The round saw participation from LD Capital, KX, GMO AI&Web3, and Kepple Africa Ventures, among others. The specific amount raised in this round has not been disclosed, and the mainnet is planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024. Previously, INTMAX had completed a seed funding round of approximately $4.87 million in April this year, with participation from HashKey, Scroll, and Alchemy Ventures.
View full text