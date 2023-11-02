Swiss ZkRollup Project INTMAX Announces Strategic Funding Round and Launches Digital Wallet

According to Foresight News, Swiss-based zkRollup project INTMAX has announced the completion of a new strategic funding round and the launch of its digital wallet, 'INTMAX Wallet'. The round saw participation from LD Capital, KX, GMO AI&Web3, and Kepple Africa Ventures, among others. The specific amount raised in this round has not been disclosed, and the mainnet is planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024. Previously, INTMAX had completed a seed funding round of approximately $4.87 million in April this year, with participation from HashKey, Scroll, and Alchemy Ventures.

