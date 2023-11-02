copy link
MetaMask Introduces Privacy Protection Security Alert Blockaid
2023-11-02 13:26
According to Foresight News, MetaMask has announced the implementation of a privacy protection security alert called Blockaid. This new feature allows users to simulate transactions and signatures directly within the wallet, providing information about malicious requests before users sign. To enable this feature, users can go to 'Settings' > 'Experiments'.
