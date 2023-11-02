Hong Kong Tycoon's Firm Partners With Chainlink Labs To Develop Cross-Chain Fund Tokens

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong real estate tycoon and Chow Tai Fook family wealth heir, Zheng Zhigang's listed company, Yuchengco, has announced a partnership with Chainlink Labs to develop cross-chain fund tokens. Through Chainlink's Reserve Proof and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), investors subscribing to cross-chain fund tokens can continue to stay in their original blockchain community while accessing fiat-generated investment returns through Yuchengco's investment platform. Upon obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, Yuchengco's subsidiary, Yucheng Global, and its global licensed partners may become the distribution agents and fund managers for this product and other financial products based on distributed ledger technology.

View full text