PayPal Appoints Archie Deskus As Executive Vice President And Chief Technology Officer

According to Foresight News, payment giant PayPal has announced the promotion of Archie Deskus to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). She will be responsible for overseeing PayPal's global technology, engineering, and information organizations. In addition to supporting PayPal's technology strategy, priorities, and data-driven operating model, Archie will also lead the planning, management, delivery, and transformation of PayPal's technology stack, system support, and infrastructure. Deskus has been serving as PayPal's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) since March 2022. Sri Shivananda, who previously held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at PayPal, will be leaving the company by the end of this year.

View full text